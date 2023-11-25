Cody Rhodes sends message to WWE fans ahead of Survivor Series

Cody Rhodes has sent a message to the WWE Universe ahead of Survivor Series.

This week's episode of the blue brand is the go-home show for Survivor Series tomorrow night at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Cody Rhodes will be involved in the Men's WarGames match against The Judgment Day at the premium live event. The American Nightmare announced this past Monday on RAW that Randy Orton would be making his return as his final WarGames teammate tomorrow night.

The Judgment Day is also scheduled to be in action on tonight's episode of SmackDown. Finn Balor and Damian Priest are scheduled to defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits tonight on the blue brand.

Ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown, Cody Rhodes took to social media to deliver a message to wrestling fans. He noted that tomorrow's crowd will be the biggest in WWE history for Chicago and told fans to show up early if they want a signed weight belt.

"Biggest crowd for WWE in Chicago history! Got here early to sign these for ya’ - at stands and at the Survivor Series Superstore 5490 Park Pl, Rosemont IL 60018 @WWE @WWEShop @AllstateArena 🖊️📸," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes' sister claims her brother still needs to win the "big one" in WWE

Cody Rhodes' sister, Teil Runnels, recently stated that her brother needs to win the big one in WWE to finish his story.

The American Nightmare challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Rhodes appeared to be in control of the match when Solo Sikoa interfered. The Enforcer of The Bloodline hit Rhodes with a Samoan Spike, and The Tribal Chief was able to capitalize to retain the title.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Teil Runnels shared that Rhodes still has to win the big one. She added that was why her brother came back to the promotion, and it is the final piece of the puzzle.

"Well, I think he has to win the big one. That's what he came to do, and Cody never gives up. When he was a young wrestler when he was in high school wrestling, he just doesn't have a lot of quit in him, so for us and him, that's finishing the story. The story of our family's legacy in the business and it's the last piece of the puzzle," said Teil Runnels. [7:04 - 7:40]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Cody Rhodes recently stated that he has no interest in moving aside for The Rock to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes gets another chance to dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40 next year in Philadelphia.

Who would you like to see Roman Reigns defend the title against at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.