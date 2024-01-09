Current WWE Superstar calls CM Punk a "kid"

The hype surrounding CM Punk's monumental return at Survivor Series 2023 hasn't died down, and WWE is slowly planting seeds for many feuds for him. One of them is against Drew McIntyre, who recently called him a "kid" on social media.

The Second City Saint and The Scottish Warrior had a scathing promo battle on this week's episode of RAW. It was Punk who interrupted McIntyre's promo, as the latter had taken many digs at the former, including at his first WWE exit in 2014.

Drew McIntyre then proceeded to verbally eviscerate CM Punk, going as far as to say he could self-destruct and sabotage his second run with the Stamford-based promotion soon. In the end, both performers vowed to eliminate the other from the upcoming 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27.

Following the Monday night show, The Scottish Warrior took to his Instagram account to share a picture from their promo interaction. McIntyre even added a caption where he termed the former AEW World Champion a "kid."

"Welcome back.....kid," wrote McIntyre.

CM Punk on possibly entering the Royal Rumble at the number one spot

A few days back, during his appearance on the WWE 2024 Preview Special show, CM Punk opened up about entering the upcoming Royal Rumble at the number one spot. He reminisced about how he entered the last Rumble he was part of in the same spot. The Second City Saint doesn't see it as a hindrance and added that he is confident about winning, regardless of when he enters the match.

"You said I was number one in the last Rumble I was in, I don't know what number I'm gonna be. I always loved those moments where you got those big Lotto balls, the tumbler, choosing numbers. That was always fascinating to me and intriguing when I was a fan. I would love to do that again but honestly, being number one again is appealing to me. I wouldn't look at that as a hindrance, I know a lot of guys would. But I'm training my a*s off and I'm going to come back in the best shape I possibly can be to win the whole thing," said CM Punk.

Expand Tweet

It's safe to say Punk is one of the favorites to outlast 29 other men and emerge as the winner of the Men's Royal Rumble match later this month.

What did you make of Drew McIntyre and CM Punk's promo battle from WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.