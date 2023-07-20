Dominik Mysterio has a chance to become a double champion in WWE in 4 days; two more title matches

Dominik Mysterio is on a high this week in WWE. Not only did he become the NXT North American Champion by defeating Wes Lee, but he also has two more title matches to go before the end of the week. He is scheduled to face Seth Rollins towards the end of this week in events taking place in Mexico.

Mysterio, with considerable help from the rest of the Judgment Day faction, defeated Wes Lee and won the North American Championship on the latest episode of NXT. By defeating Lee and ending the undefeated streak of the champion, the star put himself in an enviable position – winning his first-ever singles title in WWE.

As announced by Arena CDMX and Arena Monterrey, Dominik Mysterio will face Seth Rollins in two World Heavyweight Championship matches this week. Though highly unlikely, given the massive opportunity, he could end the week as the World Heavyweight Champion and the North American Champion.

Dominik Mysterio has become a top heel over the last year, getting booed out of the building every time he tries to speak.

As of now, his faction mate Finn Balor is scheduled to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight title at SummerSlam. Whether Rollins will arrive there as champion or not remains to be seen. While WWE has not changed titles on house shows regularly, it's not without precedent.

Do you think Mysterio will become the World Heavyweight Champion as well? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.