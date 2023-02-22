"Everybody knows that I am not a Paul Heyman fan" - Vince Russo shares an interesting take on RAW segment involving Cody Rhodes (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes crossed paths with Paul Heyman on this week's RAW, where the latter hit the biggest blow.

Roman Reigns' Wiseman interrupted The American Nightmare's promo to warn him against the perils of becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania. Heyman counted the no. of days that Cody Rhodes would have to spend on the road, fulfilling the responsibilities of a champion.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed the segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and shared an interesting take. He admitted to not being a fan of Paul Heyman because he thinks the latter is "overdramatic." Russo shared his opinion on Heyman appearing in a neck brace and said:

"Everybody knows that I am not a Paul Heyman fan, he is too freakin cartoony for me. He's got the big neck brace on, and he didn't sell it once. He didn't sell it one single time. When Bobby Heenan wore the neck brace, if he moved his eyes, he cringed. Whatever, and then again, the hands and the overdramatic that I can't stand." [33:06 - 33:31]

However, Russo praised the WWE legend for his promo on RAW. The veteran writer stated that Heyman counting the specific days dedicated to different tasks was a "hundred percent shoot," and everything he said was true. Russo continued:

"What I really liked about Heyman's part was (...) guys, when Heyman laid out the schedule, that was a shoot. When he started counting the day that Cody would have to work as a champion, that was a one hundred percent shoot. I think at the end of it, he had like 315 days or something. That was an entire shoot, and he is bringing up the fact that Cody's got a wife and Cody's got a kid. I swear I am sitting here listening to Heyman, and everything Heyman is saying is true." [33:36 - 34:19]

Paul Heyman makes an NSFW comment about Cody Rhodes' wife on WWE RAW

The last time Paul Heyman was involved in a promo war with Cody Rhodes, he chose to insult the latter's father. This time, Heyman went after the Royal Rumble winner's wife, Brandi Rhodes. He made disrespectful comments about keeping her warm on cold nights when Cody was off doing champion's work.

Twitter instantly exploded after Heyman's comments on the show. Cody Rhodes demanded that Roman Reigns never send The Wiseman to talk to him again before quickly saying that he is only focusing on winning the title at WrestleMania to 'finish his story.'

WWE fans were surprised to see Cody Rhodes' reaction to Heyman's comments, but he later hinted at running out of time for this segment.

