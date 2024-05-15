Former WWE Champion John Cena makes major announcement

John Cena is arguably one of the greatest WWE Superstars of his generation. The Cenation leader recently announced a massive project outside the Stamford-based company.

The 47-year-old made an appearance at WrestleMania XL to help Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Bloodline Rules Match. Cena also teamed up with Awesome Truth the following night on RAW to beat The Judgment Day in a six-man tag team match.

John Cena recently took to X/Twitter to announce that he would host this year's edition of Shark Week. The former WWE Champion reshared the official announcement clip and noted he was thrilled to be a part of the show.

"The return of summer can only mean one thing… the return of #SharkWeek! Thrilled to be this year’s host for all the fun [and fins]!" he said.

For those unaware, Shark Week is Discovery Channel's shark-based week-long television programming block. It airs annually for an entire week in summer. This year's edition of the Shark Week will air from July 7.

John Cena praises WWE Superstar LA Knight

LA Knight is one of the crowd favorites on the current WWE roster. The Megastar teamed up with Cena to defeat The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match at Fastlane 2023. Knight has seemingly impressed the 16-time world champion.

During a conversation with Chris Van Vliet, John Cena praised LA Knight for putting in the hard work over the years. The Doctor of Thuganomics claimed that the former Max Dupri has earned every bit of what he has achieved so far. Cena further stated it was fun to work alongside the 41-year-old.

"There is a situation where I want to say he [LA Knight] is gifted. That is not the right thing to say. What I should say is, man, he has worked to get his talent. He is the embodiment of perseverance, and hard work, and believing in himself. He has earned every inch. It was really, really fun to be in there with him,'' he said. [H/T: Fightful]

LA Knight is a part of the ongoing King of the Ring tournament. He defeated Santos Escobar during a House Show in the first round. The former Million Dollar Champion is scheduled to face The Bloodline's Tama Tonga in the next round.