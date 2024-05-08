Former WWE Superstar backs Chelsea Green to win her first singles title

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green is scheduled to challenge Roxanne Perez for her title tonight on WWE NXT. Ahead of the championship match, Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) has backed his wife to win her first-ever singles title in the Stamford-based company.

On last week's edition of NXT, General Manager Ava announced Roxanne Perez will defend the NXT Women's Championship against Chelsea Green on the forthcoming edition of the Stamford-based company's developmental brand. Perez defeated Lyra Valkyria to win the title at the WWE Stand and Deliver Premium Live Event last month.

Matt Cardona recently took to X/Twitter to share his support for Chelsea Green ahead of the all-important bout. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion praised his wife for the hard work she has put in over the years while claiming she would win the title later tonight:

"My hot wife couldn’t get used in NXT before... Got fired... Worked her a** off on the indies... Has been killing it for the past year or so in WWE... And is about to win the NXT Women’s Title. Let’s go baby!!!" he wrote.

Chelsea Green opens up about Matt Cardona's potential WWE return

Matt Cardona was released from his WWE contract in 2020 after being with the promotion for over 15 years. Following his departure from the Stamford-based company, the 38-year-old went on to become one of the top names on the independent scene, winning championships everywhere he went.

During her appearance on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, stated she believes that The Indy God would eventually return to WWE. She further expressed her desire to team up with her husband following his move back to the wrestling promotion:

"I am patiently waiting. Because not that I want to be partnered up with him [Matt Cardona] in WWE. That would be great. I think we could have an amazing mixed match, tag team division, whatever it is. But I don’t know. I don’t know why, I would love to know why. I would love to be a fly on the wall of kind of like the meetings of the top guys in WWE. But I do feel like in my heart of hearts, it’s only a matter of time. It feels crazy that he wouldn’t be," she said.

Chelsea Green won her first WWE title last year in July, as she won the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Sonya Deville. However, the latter was replaced by Piper Niven following her unfortunate injury. Despite holding the tag titles for 154 days, Green has yet to win a singles championship in WWE.

