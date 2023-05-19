Hall of Famer wants 43-year-old star to have the last match of his career against Brock Lesnar (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has picked Brock Lesnar as the final opponent for Randy Orton if the latter wanted to hang up his boots.

The former WWE Champion has been out of action for almost a year, last competing in May 2022. His absence has left fans to speculate if his time as an in-ring talent was up. Moreover, The Viper's father, Bob Orton Jr, recently disclosed that doctors had advised Randy not to return to the squared circle due to his back injuries.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked Teddy Long and Bill Apter who should be Orton's opponent if he returned to WWE for one final match.

Long quickly picked Brock Lesnar, who had defeated Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2016 via technical knockout.

"Brock Lesnar," said Teddy Long (7:26)

Bill Apter thinks Brock Lesnar could destroy Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions 2023

On the latest episode of UnSKripted, Bill Apter predicted Lesnar would destroy Cody Rhodes at WWE Night of Champions after losing to him at Backlash 2023.

The veteran journalist argued that WWE would not bring back a megastar of The Beast Incarnate's stature only to have him be defeated twice in a row.

"But I think he's gonna go through hard times and he's gonna be in a real funk. He cannot fairly beat Lesnar at Night of Champions in my estimation. They just can't bring Lesnar to be weakened by Cody," said Bill Apter.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era This will be Lesnar’s 5th PLE in a row.



Royal Rumble

Elimination Chamber

Wrestlemania

Backlash

Night of Champions This will be Lesnar’s 5th PLE in a row. Royal Rumble Elimination ChamberWrestlemania Backlash Night of Champions https://t.co/eRVZ68VyEN

With recent reports suggesting fans could see more of Lesnar throughout the year, there's a chance his feud with Cody could continue until SummerSlam 2023.

Do you think Lesnar would be an ideal final opponent for Randy Orton? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

