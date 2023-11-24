Jey Uso receives a three-word message from a former WWE Champion ahead of Survivor Series

Jey Uso will be in action at the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event. Ahead of the highly-awaited Men's WarGames Match, Jey was put on notice by Drew McIntyre.

The former two-time WWE Champion recently aligned himself with The Judgment Day after helping Finn Balor and Damian Priest retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Jey and Cody Rhodes.

Taking to Instagram, McIntyre sent a three-word message to Jey, mocking his 'Main Event Jey' nickname in the process.

"Main Event McIntyre," wrote Drew.

Check out McIntyre's Instagram post below:

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, McIntyre was featured in a singles match, as he defeated Jey in a one-on-one competition.

This was The Scottish Warrior's first victory since losing to Seth Rollins at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

Jey Uso revealed the advice he got from his father Rikishi

Jey Uso has revealed a piece of advice he got from his legendary father and Anoa'i family member, Rikishi.

Speaking in an interview with The Ringer, the former multi-time tag team champion claimed his father to be the smartest man in the business. Jey said:

"My dad was the smartest man on the business side. He's the one who always said 'adapt.' He's the one who said, 'Change the game if you run it back, Uce.' I got that [adaptability] from my dad, right? He says, enjoy it. Enjoy this ride. 'Enjoy this ride, son, because it's going to come to a stop one day,' and I just make sure. Bruh, I used to be tired sometimes."

After transitioning from SmackDown to RAW, Jey Uso has been teaming up with Cody Rhodes, with whom he has already won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

At Survivor Series, Jey and his team members will aim for a big victory over The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

Are you excited for the Men's WarGames Match? Sound off in the comment section below.