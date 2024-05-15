Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega, and more stars react to WWE legend's stunning update

Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega, and many more WWE stars have reacted to a Hall of Famer's update on social media. The promotion is currently building toward WWE King and Queen of the Ring later this month.

Trish Stratus has shared a new photo on Instagram and it is turning heads. The veteran has not competed in a match since her loss to Becky Lynch last year. The Man defeated Stratus in a Steel Cage match at WWE Payback 2023 to end their rivalry. Stratus is a judge on Canada's Got Talent and she recently took to her Instagram to show off a new look.

Chelsea Green, Zelina Vega, Samantha Irvin, Maxxine Dupri and more stars commented on Stratus' post on Instagram. Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, Brie Bella, and many more also liked the post as well. You can check out some of the reactions in the image below.

Stars react to Stratus' update on social media.

Zoey Stark debuted as Trish Stratus' protégé but betrayed the veteran at Payback 2023. Lyra Valkyria eliminated Zoey Stark in the 2nd round of the Queen of the Ring tournament this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

WWE star claims Liv Morgan refused to join her faction

Former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently disclosed that she tried to get Liv Morgan to join The Judgment Day but the former champion refused.

Rhea Ripley was forced to relinquish the title last month due to injury and Liv Morgan has taken credit for The Eradicator getting hurt. During a fan Q&A conducted by Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, Rhea Ripley shared that she wanted Liv Morgan to join The Judgment Day but she refused out of stubbornness.

""You know, I've put the offer out to Liv before, and she's denied it every single time. So I think that's more of a Liv Morgan question than a Rhea Ripley question because I have tried, but she's really stubborn," said Rhea Ripley. [1:05 - 1:20]

You can check out the video below:

Liv Morgan will be challenging Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship at King and Queen of the Ring on May 25 in Saudi Arabia. The Man won the title by eliminating Liv Morgan in a Battle Royal for the vacant title last month on RAW.