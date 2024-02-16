[Photo] Former WWE Champion looking insanely jacked at 45-years-old amid hiatus

A former WWE Champion who is all set to miss WrestleMania 40 appears to be in the best shape of his life. That name is CM Punk.

The Second City Saint made a shocking return to the Stamford-based promotion at the end of the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event last year.

Punk wrestled his first official WWE match in a decade when he entered the 30-man Royal Rumble Match, lasting till the final two before eventually being eliminated by Cody Rhodes.

Unfortunately, The Straight Edge Superstar tore his right tricep while receiving a Future Shock DDT from Drew McIntyre, which ruled him out of WrestleMania 40 and crushed his dream of headlining The Showcase of the Immortals.

CM Punk recently went under the knife to repair his right tricep and has begun his road to recovery. The 45-year-old stalwart recently took to his Instagram story to share a photo of himself working out in the gym.

The former AEW World Champion can be seen wearing an arm brace.

You can check out a screengrab of CM Punk's Instagram story below:

CM Punk was rumored to challenge Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 before an untimely injury halted those plans.

On the episode of RAW after the 2024 Royal Rumble, the Best in the World set up a blockbuster future feud with Drew McIntyre, whom he eliminated during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Top WWE Superstar commented on his real-life issues with CM Punk

Amid CM Punk's hiatus, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre took full responsibility for injuring the Second City Saint and mocked him for missing WrestleMania 40.

While speaking in an interview with The West Sport, The Scottish Warrior explained why he intentionally injured The Straight Edge Superstar:

"When it comes to the injury and how I felt him come into the company, leapfroging superstars, try to take their spot at WrestleMania, specifically my spot at WrestleMania, I was never gonna let it happen. And I took him out and I wanted to let him know that I prayed for this and it happened."

Punk's injury came as a blessing in disguise for McIntyre as he found his way back into the world title picture. The Scottish Warrior will be one of the participants in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match to crown the number one contender for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows.

Who would you like to see CM Punk face when he returns from injury? Let us know in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE