Popular WWE Superstar has bold request for Royal Rumble Match

The WWE Royal Rumble Match is the only way to guarantee a main event spot at WrestleMania 40. With their eye on a title shot, one WWE Superstar has just made a bold request for the Rumble.

WWE will present the 37th annual Royal Rumble event next Saturday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The winner of the Royal Rumble often depends on where you entered the match, but the #1 or #2 spot does not mean an early elimination, as we've seen in recent years.

Shotzi is expected to make her 5th appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble this year. The SmackDown Superstar recently spoke with The Miami Herald and said she wants the #1 spot.

"Number one! Number one. I want to be the longest surviving and win it that way. I am a workhorse and I want to prove myself. The best way to prove yourself is to come in number one and still win. I want to be there the longest. I don't want any shortcuts. I want to work for my win," she said.

Shotzi also revealed that she had new attire made for the Royal Rumble. The gear was created by her new husband, Jesús Alfaro.

"Of course, I have some new gear for the Rumble and a new entrance jacket. That is a must. My husband does a lot of my entrance jackets. Whatever you see me wearing for the Rumble, he designed it," she said. [H/T to Fightful]

Shotzi has not declared herself for the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble as of this writing. The confirmed entrants for the match are Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Bayley, Bianca Belair, and Maxxine Dupri.

Shotzi wants WWE to bring back Bray Wyatt match

WWE held the first-ever House of Horrors match at the 2017 Payback event. Introduced by Bray Wyatt, the match saw Jinder Mahal help The Eater of Worlds defeat Randy Orton to end their feud.

The cinematic match began in The Wyatt Family's House of Horrors after The Viper broke in but was then attacked. They later drove to the arena and finished the match in the ring. WWE has not used the gimmick match since then, but one SmackDown Superstar wants to bring it back.

Shotzi recently spoke with WWE Deutschland and expressed interest in doing battle in the House of Horrors. She named Bayley as her dream opponent for the special concept match.

"I have been trying to pitch this. Yes. Me and Bayley in a House of Horrors [match], yeah! Plus, that would be my playing field. She wouldn't know what to do in House of Horrors. I'd be like, oooh! [spooky sounds] This is my field. Zombies, ghosts, I would call out all of my dead friends to help me beat Bayley ... She cut my hair so she deserves it," she said.

Shotzi has not wrestled on WWE TV since the December 22 SmackDown as she and the other blue brand babyfaces defeated Damage CTRL in a Holiday Havoc 8-woman tag match. Her last televised singles match was a win over Chelsea Green on October 27.

