Rhea Ripley changes her profile picture to WWE Superstar's face after hilarious reaction on RAW

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley changed her profile picture on social media to the face of a WWE Superstar after his hilarious reaction last night on RAW.

Rhea Ripley is scheduled to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Zelina Vega this Saturday at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico. Last night on the red brand, the villainous faction picked up some momentum heading into the premium live event and defeated LWO in a mixed tag team match.

The Judgment Day also cut a promo during last night's show, and Rhea Ripley said, "Mami is always on top" after being selected in the first round of the WWE Draft by RAW.

After Rhea's comments last night, Dominik Mysterio had a hilarious reaction, and The Eradicator has now made the 26-year-old's face her profile picture on Twitter.

Rhea Ripley's updated profile picture.

Rhea Ripley sends warning to Zelina Vega ahead of WWE Backlash

Zelina Vega is just a matter of days away from the biggest match of her career when she challenges Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Backlash.

The premium live event on Saturday will take place in Puerto Rico and features several marquee matches. In addition to Cody Rhodes versus Brock Lesnar, The Judgment Day's Damian Priest will square off against Bad Bunny in a Street Fight.

Austin Theory is set to put the United States Championship on the line against Bronson Reed and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat match. Zelina is the heavy underdog heading into the SmackDown Women's Championship match, but the 32-year-old will have plenty of support from the crowd in Puerto Rico.

Speaking on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown LowDown, The Eradicator warned Vega that she can't keep running and that she will be leaving Backlash as the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion:

"Yes, Zelina might have got the upper hand tonight because she's slippery and she's quick, and I'll give her that and that only. But at Backlash, Zelina can't keep running, can't keep evading. She can't run up to the ramp when it's just time to go. I might be going in the favorite, but I'm also going to walk out victorious." [From 0:20 - 0:42]

Spartaprime @Spartaprime With the perfect Counter to Rhea Ripley's Riptide . Love seeing it from this Angle 📸 Zelina VegaWith the perfect Counter to Rhea Ripley's Riptide. Love seeing it from this Angle 📸 Zelina Vega👑 With the perfect Counter to Rhea Ripley's Riptide 😲. Love seeing it from this Angle 📸 https://t.co/6iOEFKjXnQ

Rhea avenged her loss against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36 and dethroned The Queen to capture the SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Only time will tell if anyone on the RAW roster will be able to take the title away from her following the WWE Draft.

