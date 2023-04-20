Rhea Ripley reacts to being named in all four spots of male WWE Superstar's Mount Rushmore of women's wrestling

Ever since arriving on the main roster, fans have always known that it was only a matter of time before Rhea Ripley broke through to the main event in WWE. Now as the SmackDown Women's Champion, Ripley was just named in all four spots on Dominik Mysterio's Mount Rushmore of women's wrestling.

In a Twitter post, WWE on FOX's official account asked fans to list their Mount Rushmore of female WWE Superstars. Dominik Mysterio responded to the post and said that it was only Rhea Ripley who took up all four spots on his Mount Rushmore.

As an afterthought, he also added Torrie Wilson to his list, but only as an honorable mention.

Rhea Ripley has now reacted to Dominik choosing her in those spots. The Eradicator was clearly pleased, posting a smiley emoji with hearts attached. She was so happy, she even said that she would let the fifth slot (where Torrie Wilson was chosen) slide.

Ripley added with a wink that she could understand choosing Wilson.

Dutch Mantell feels Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania match was the best he has ever seen

Dutch Mantell appeared on a recent edition of Smack Talk for WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda , where he spoke up about the best women's WrestleMania match he had ever seen. He showered praise on Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley for the amazing bout the two put on.

"Well, I didn't have any high expectations for it because I'm not really a Charlotte Flair fan, and I'm more of a Rhea Ripley fan. But then, as the match started, I saw the maturity of Charlotte. She took her time, and they didn't get in a hurry. And after a while, you go, 'Wait a minute!' Now I'm watching it as a fan; I don't know the finish; I don't want to know the finish. I will sit there like a fan and enjoy the match. And I do think that's the best women's match I have ever seen." (4:26 - 5:19)

With that being the case, as the SmackDown Women's Champion, Ripley does not have a real challenger yet. Be it a legendary return or a current superstar, fans will have to wait and see who steps up to the champion.

Who do you see on your Mount Rushmore of Women's Wrestling? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

