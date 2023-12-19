Rhea Ripley reacts to top WWE Superstar mocking CM Punk

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has publicly reacted after one of her stablemates in The Judgment Day mocked CM Punk earlier today.

Dominik Mysterio is currently feuding with Punk after they were announced for upcoming non-televised WWE live events. After The Second City Saint recently commented on how he's wanted to punch the son of Rey Mysterio for 13 years, The Judgment Day member responded today and included a GIF of Punk's botched springboard to Austin Gunn during one of their AEW matches. He taunted Punk, writing, "Punch me like this please… @CMPunk #bestintheworld."

Ripley always supports her man on social media, and today was no different. The Eradicator took to X and commented on Dirty Dom's jab at Punk with a simple emoji response:

"[Smile with hand over mouth emoji]," she wrote.

The 45-year-old RAW Superstar has not responded to Ripley or Mysterio as of this writing. The botch was from the AEW Dynamite opener on June 1st, 2022, which saw Punk and FTR defeat The Gunns and Max Caster.

Three days after his first AEW World Championship win, The Best in the World injured his foot during his entrance that night while diving into the crowd. He was on the shelf for almost three months.

Dominik Mysterio reportedly re-signs with WWE

Rhea Ripley will be happy to know that her storyline love interest is now locked into a WWE contract through 2028.

It was reported today that Dominik Mysterio signed a new WWE deal, according to PWInsider. The contract is believed to be for five years. The deal was signed in the last month or so.

The 26-year-old Superstar began training with his father, Rey Mysterio, and Jay Lethal in 2018. Two years later, he finally had his first match as he lost to Seth Rollins in a Street Fight at WWE SummerSlam 2020.

Since Dirty Dom has held the NXT North American Championship twice and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship once.

Mysterio has been privileged to work with some of pro wrestling's biggest names in his young career, including Edge, AJ Styles, Cody Rhodes, and Randy Orton, among others. He will be able to add Punk to that list after this month.

What do you think of a CM Punk vs. Dominik Mysterio feud? Should the company bring AJ Lee back to even the odds against Rhea Ripley? Sound off in the comments below!