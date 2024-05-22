Roman Reigns' cousin seemingly confirms WWE's signing of real-life Bloodline member: "He's gonna shock the world"

Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa recently joined Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown. Meanwhile, reports suggested the company has also signed a cousin of The Enforcer. Another family member has seemingly recently confirmed these rumors.

The person in question is Zilla Fatu. Umaga's son recently addressed WWE's reported signing of his cousin, Jacob Fatu. The two have previously competed as a tag team in GCW. In a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, the Reality of Wrestling star addressed Jacob Fatu's rumored signing with the Stamford-based company.

The Main One seemingly confirmed the signing by revealing that the whole family is happy for Jacob. He also stated that his former tag team partner will "shock the world" when he debuts in WWE:

"[What's your thoughts on those rumors of him possibly going to WWE?] It's dope. It's dope. When he debuts, he's gonna shock the world. He's gonna shock the world. I'm excited for him. The wrestling universe is excited for him. I know you're excited for him. And the whole family, the Fatus, the Anoa'is. The evolution that he worked hard. I know he worked hard for his kids, most importantly. Shoutout to all his seven kids, Liz, shoutout to all you guys, man, holding it down for him while he's on the road, you know. So, just happy for him, personally, yeah, yeah, happy for him," he said. [10:36 - 11:16]

Will Jacob Fatu join The Bloodline in WWE?

Since reports suggested Jacob Fatu has signed with WWE, many have been expecting him to join The Bloodline storyline. While some believe he could join Solo Sikoa's group, others think he might side with Roman Reigns upon his comeback in a potential Bloodline civil war.

However, Hall of Famer Rikishi recently suggested on his Off The Top podcast that Jacob debuts as a solo act away from The Bloodline:

"I kind of see Jacob [Fatu] coming in alone. I see Jacob be at Smackdown or RAW just coming back into that old TV match, three minutes annihilating people. You know, just go to RAW, three minutes annihilating people. So he's not really with a brand because if he stays stuck in the brands, and they announced that he's with RAW, now you kind of already, 'Okay, when is he going to go with Jey?' But if he's committed to SmackDown, fans are going to say, 'Oh, when is he gonna go with The Bloodline?' So he needs to come in different," he said.

While many anticipated Jacob Fatu's debut at Backlash France, it did not happen. It would be interesting to see when the former MLW World Heavyweight Champion will make his first appearance in the Stamford-based company.

How do you think WWE should use Jacob Fatu? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit MuscleManMalcolm and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.