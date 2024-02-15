The Undertaker's worst WWE match revealed by wrestling icon: "Everything about it was flawed"

A current WWE executive recently recalled what he believes to be one of The Undertaker's worst matches in his three-decade-long pro wrestling career.

WWE's Executive Director Bruce Prichard spoke about The Deadman vs. Dudley Boyz at The Great American Bash 2004 in a Concrete Crypt Match. Taker's former manager, Paul Bearer, who had previously turned against him, was trapped in a glass crypt suspended near the stage area.

The stakes were high: if The Undertaker lost, Bearer would be entombed in a glass crypt that would be filled with cement. But even after emerging victorious over The Dudley Boyz, the 58-year-old legend did not free his former manager from the glass crypt.

Instead, the former WWE World Champion, in a shocking turn of events, activated a lever, causing the cement truck beside the crypt to pour out its contents into the chamber, entombing Bearer alive.

Speaking on his 'Something to Wrestle With' podcast, Bruce Prichard recalled why this match is remembered as one of the most critically controversial bouts in WWE history, adding that it did not make sense creatively.

"That was one of those that you think while someone pitches that idea and you look at them go, 'What?' And someone jumps on and go, 'Shut the f**k up. No this is stupid, none of it (would) work.' Then it gets to a point of 'How're we gonna do this?' Woah, Woah, I don't want to know how to do it, horrible...It was beyond, just beyond belief," he said.

The WWE Executive also spoke at length about how the late Paul Bearer bragged backstage about holding his breath for 15-20 seconds in the concrete crypt. However, he managed to survive less than five seconds. Prichard added:

"Everything about it was flawed, to Undertaker wins but he pulls the lever. Undertaker wins, (Paul) Heyman's going to try the lever, but a lightning bolt hits him and he can't do it." [2:14 - 3:41]

The Undertaker reacts to Triple H's big WWE announcement

The Deadman, ahead of the massive upcoming SmackDown episode, reacted to Triple H's massive WWE announcement.

The Chief Content Officer recently shared a clip of "The Undertaker's Graveyard Escape," an attraction that fans can witness on February 16 at the WWE Experience in Saudi Arabia.

After experiencing it firsthand, The Undertaker declared it incredible and is eagerly waiting for the WWE Universe to join the spooky fun.

"I’ve had a chance to see it firsthand and it’s incredible! Can’t wait for everyone to see it as well," he wrote.

Check out the 58-year-old WWE legend's tweet below:

The Undertaker on his YouTube channel mentioned that WrestleMania 40 is going to be fire and can't wait to see how the hottest storyline unfolds between Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Cody Rhodes ahead of Showcase of the Immortals.

Do you think The Undertaker's worst match was at The Great American Bash 2004? Sound off in the comments section below.

