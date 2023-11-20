Watch: Cody Rhodes shares heartwarming moment with fan at WWE live event

A wrestling fan has shared a video of a heartwarming moment featuring Cody Rhodes and a young fan at a WWE live event.

The American Nightmare has been involved in a bitter rivalry with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. He and Jey Uso captured the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at Fastlane, but their title reign was very short-lived.

The Judgment Day won them back on a recent edition of the red brand, but Rhodes got a measure of revenge by defeating Damian Priest in a singles match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. The American Nightmare made a surprising appearance this past Friday on SmackDown and helped LA Knight fight off The Bloodline after The Megastar defeated Jimmy Uso in a singles match.

A fan shared a video of Cody Rhodes interacting with his supporters at a WWE live event. In the video, Rhodes pets a stuffed dog and then gives his belt to a young fan in the crowd. You can check out the heartwarming moment in the video below.

Cody Rhodes' sister claims that he still needs to win the "big one" in WWE

Teil Runnels recently stated that her brother, Cody Rhodes, needs to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to finish his story.

Roman Reigns defended the title against the 38-year-old in the main event of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The American Nightmare appeared to have Reigns set up for the Cross Rhodes, but Solo Sikoa interfered and leveled Cody with the Samoan Spike. Reigns then escaped with the title, and Rhodes has been clawing his way back to the top of the card ever since.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Teil Runnels noted that her brother still needs to win the big one and added that it is the final piece to the puzzle.

"Well, I think he has to win the big one. That's what he came to do, and Cody never gives up. When he was a young wrestler when he was in high school wrestling, he just doesn't have a lot of quit in him, so for us and him that's finishing the story. The story of our family's legacy in the business and it's the last piece of the puzzle," said Teil Runnels. [7:04 - 7:40]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Despite coming up short at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes has remained a fan favorite, and many fans are hoping to see him get another shot at The Tribal Chief. Only time will tell who will challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia next year.

