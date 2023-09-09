WWE is lost and does not know what they are doing with story during Roman Reigns' absence, according to veteran (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has been absent from television for quite some time now. Veteran Dutch Mantell believes the company is lost, and does not quite know what they are doing with the story during The Tribal Chief's absence.

Reigns' last match came against Jey Uso at SummerSlam. The Tribal Chief defended his Universal Championship in a controversial bout at the show. His last television appearance then came on the following SmackDown episode, and since then, The Head of the Table has been absent from WWE. According to several reports, he may have suffered an injury.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Dutch Mantell said that he believes WWE does not have any plans regarding the storyline since Roman Reigns has been out injured.

Former Bloodline Member Jimmy Uso and AJ Styles' feud has started out of the blue. This is why Mantell believes the company does not know what to do with the story, since Reigns has been absent.

"I'm like seeing this, I'm kinda lost in it. I don't know what they are trying to do but it is thought-provoking, I don't know how much thinking wrestling fans really like to do. They like to be kind of slapped in the face with it and waiting for it but I don't know what they're waiting for, is what I'm saying. Plus Roman hasn't been around so we don't even know what Roman thinks." [45:05 - 45:35]

John Cena hailed Roman Reigns as the greatest of all time in WWE

John Cena recently performed at Superstar Spectacle, wrestling in a match for the first time since his return to WWE.

However, during the media rounds before his bout, Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta asked The Cenation Leader about his opinion on The Tribal Chief.

Cena, without any hesitation, replied that he believes Roman Reigns is the GOAT of WWE.

"In my perspective, I think Roman Reigns is the greatest of all time," Cena replied.

There is no doubt that Reigns has been one of the best wrestlers of this era, and many believe he is the GOAT.

