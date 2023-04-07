"You can't see me dawg" - John Cena and Snoop Dogg's potential collaboration draws hilarious reactions from the WWE Universe

A video of John Cena and Snoop Dogg's backstage interaction at WrestleMania 39 recently went viral on social media.

WrestleMania 39 just concluded this past weekend. The show turned out to be the highest-grossing WrestleMania in history, with over 160k people witnessing the spectacle in person over two nights.

There were plenty of great matches announced for the event. One of the highly anticipated ones saw the in-ring return of John Cena, who unsuccessfully challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Another talked-about moment from the show was Snoop Dogg, who co-hosted the show with The Miz and even defeated him in an impromptu match on Night 2 of WrestleMania.

However, one video, in particular, from the show has gone viral on social media. The video shows a light-hearted backstage interaction between Cena and Snoop Dogg, where they tease a future collaboration.

The WWE Universe quickly reacted hilariously to the backstage interaction between Cena and the rap icon.

John Cena is set to appear in new WWE series

It looks like Cena's work with WWE isn't over with WrestleMania as the leader of Cenation is set to appear in a new series called WWE: Recruits.

The series will premiere on The Roku Channel and will follow a group of men and women who hope to become superstars one day. Cena recently took to Twitter to confirm his appearance in the show.

"#WWE, much like life, is not about the heights of success, but the journey to get better each day. Excited for the opportunity to partner with @WWE and @Roku on this exciting endeavor to find the generation of Superstars!" John Cena tweeted.

The new series promises to be exciting as it will offer fans an inside look into WWE's recruitment process.

What do you make of WWE's new series announcement? Sound off in the comments section.

