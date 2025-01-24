  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Smackdown
  • Nick Aldis to make an announcement with major Saturday Night's Main Event implications? Exploring what it could be on WWE SmackDown

Nick Aldis to make an announcement with major Saturday Night's Main Event implications? Exploring what it could be on WWE SmackDown

By Hazel Pagador
Modified Jan 24, 2025 15:42 GMT
Nick Aldis is WWE SmackDown
Nick Aldis is WWE SmackDown's General Manager [Image Credits: WWE.com]

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will be the final episode before the long-awaited Saturday Night's Main Event in San Antonio, Texas. However, Nick Aldis can make some surprise last-minute changes to the card based on one of the matches for tonight.

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown features a singles match between LA Knight and Tama Tonga. The Megastar has been at odds with Tama and Jacob Fatu after they interfered during a United States Championship match between Knight and Shinsuke Nakamura a few weeks ago on the brand. While LA is busy with Tonga, Jacob will also be busy this week as he faces Braun Strowman at SNME. Interestingly, something might happen on tonight's show that can affect the aforementioned match this weekend.

also-read-trending Trending

During Tama and Knight's match on the Friday show, Jacob can interfere and help his partner win. However, Strowman can also meet Fatu to even the score. Nick could then hit two birds with one stone this weekend.

youtube-cover

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Instead of Braun vs. Jacob, this weekend might feature a tag team match with Braun Strowman and LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu. In this way, bigger names will be added to the card as it only has four matches and one contract signing.

What did LA Knight say about The Bloodline's current status on WWE SmackDown?

Since Solo Sikoa was defeated by Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat match on RAW's Netflix debut to become the one and only Tribal Chief, the New Bloodline hasn't been functioning as before.

The former North American Champion hasn't been featured regularly and even walked out on his faction last week. Tama and Jacob are the only ones who continue to appear regularly, with the latter even taking what seems to be a leadership role. While both men continue to keep their group alive, LA Knight has other thoughts about the matter.

Before Knight and Tama's clash tonight, the former United States Champion tweeted that there was no longer a fake Bloodline and Solo Sikoa to help Tonga win. LA also vowed that tonight will be his first step to get back on top of the WWE SmackDown division.

"No more fake Bloodline. No Solo to help you win. Step 1 in getting back to the top starts tomorrow…with everybody sayin’… #SmackDown @WWE."

It will be interesting to see what will happen tonight on WWE SmackDown before the January 25, 2025, episode of Saturday Night's Main Event.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी