Randy Orton to be taken out of the Elimination Chamber by former WWE champion? WrestleMania 40 implications explored 

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Randy Orton secured his spot in this year's Men's Elimination Chamber Match, with the contest winner eventually facing Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

For those unaware, during the kickoff segment of the blue brand, Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce, accompanied by Triple H, announced a Men's Elimination Chamber Match to determine The Visionary's challenger for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

This resulted in two qualifying matches on the latest episode of SmackDown, where Drew McIntyre defeated AJ Styles. On the other hand, The Viper emerged as the victor against Sami Zayn during their main event showdown.

However, despite being qualified for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match, The Viper is still expected to face a major hindrance in grabbing the World Heavyweight Championship shot. The hindrance is none other than former NXT North American Champion Solo Sikoa, who might cost Randy Orton the victory during the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

The potential scenario that might unfold could see The Enforcer making his entry in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match when a superstar gets eliminated from the contest. During that moment, the caged structure opens up, leading to the arrival of Solo in the match and eventually delivering a Samoan Spike to The Viper.

This will be a similar instance that fans witnessed last year when Logan Paul entered into the Elimination Chamber match without even participating and attacked Seth Rollins.

A match between Solo Sikoa and Randy Orton is heavily speculated among fans, especially after The Enforcer cost The Legend Killer from winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Additionally, if the scenario comes to fruition, it will eventually set up a match between the two at WrestleMania 40.

Randy Orton is already set to create history at the Elimination Chamber 2024

After securing his position in the traditional Men's Elimination Chamber Match, Randy Orton is already set to create history as he would become the first superstar to have nine appearances in this brutal structure.

Earlier, former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho held the top position with eight appearances in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. However, Orton is now all set to break this record, marking his ninth appearance in the traditional match this year.

Randy Orton and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins already have a great history of matches against each other. Even the RKO delivered by The Viper to The Visionary during WrestleMania 31 was marked as one of the greatest RKOs from The Apex Predator.

It will be interesting to witness what will happen when Randy Orton once again enters into the caged structure at this year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Are you excited about the Elimination Chamber 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!