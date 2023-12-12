Rhea Ripley to lose her first match in 561 days because of 41-year-old superstar? Exploring potential tensions

Rhea Ripley has been climbing the ladder of success and has been unstoppable in the WWE women's division. She hasn't lost a singles match since May 30, 2022, which epitomizes her supremacy. However, that streak could end tonight on WWE RAW due to her own stablemate. Damian Priest could become the reason for The Eradicator's first singles loss in over 561 days.

There has been quite a bit of a quandary between Priest and Ripley as of late. It could possibly catch steam tonight, as Dominik Mysterio recently lost the NXT North American Championship.

Rhea Ripley, who had been quite strict in the past with Damian Priest and Finn Balor for losing their titles, might not exhibit the same behavior with her Dom Dom. She could possibly be more tender-hearted towards Dominik. It was conspicuous in her recent tweet for Dirty Dom after the latter lost the title. As a result, it could enrage Damian Priest, leading to turmoil on RAW. This could possibly play a major factor in Rhea Ripley's match against Maxxine Dupri.

During her match, Priest could cause a ruckus with Dominik, which could distract The Eradicator. As a result, Maxxine Dupri could cash in on the opportunity, handing Ripley her first loss in over a year.

Did Rhea Ripley tease a potential change in character?

The Eradicator has been dominating WWE with her heel persona as part of The Judgment Day. She has achieved quite a bit of success in her current persona and has been at the top.

The 27-year-old was recently part of a live event in Berlin this weekend. While walking through the ramp, she stopped by a fan who held a poster. Despite being a heel superstar, Ripley did not tear it.

Instead, she simply held it and appreciated it, which sparked speculation among certain fans about a potential change in character. However, that's not the case, and she did not tease her babyface run.

Rhea Ripley appreciated the poster because it read, "Mami is always on top." It is a phrase she often uses to display her dominance. Hence, this is why she did not tear the poster, which she would have usually done.

