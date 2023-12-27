CM Punk expected to undergo dramatic change in first WWE match - Reports

CM Punk is set to make his WWE in-ring return tonight and it's now rumored that he may be revealing a significant change.

The Second City Saint returned at WWE Survivor Series in November, but still has not wrestled for the company since January 2014. Punk will make his long-awaited return to in-ring competition for WWE at tonight's non-televised live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City. His opponent is scheduled to be Dominik Mysterio.

There's new speculation on a potential major change for The Best In The World as WWE insider BWE teased today that we will see a "different kind of Punk" at tonight's MSG show.

The teaser update did not include any additional concrete details, but it was noted that fans will "see it" when it happens. One fan asked what the "different kind of Punk" teaser meant.

"You'll see it," BWE replied.

The Punk vs. Mysterio match will be interesting as it was many years in the making. It remains to be seen if the company has plans to do the match on RAW.

CM Punk is known to sport various looks when he's wrestling matches, from his signature trunks to long pants, and others.

The Straight Edge Superstar recently took to his Instagram Stories to indicate that he planned to wear long pants at tonight's Madison Square Garden event. The photo, seen below, was quickly deleted, but not before it went viral. Punk tagged MSG and used a brief caption to hype the in-ring return.

"LFG," he wrote.

Punk has referred to the pants as his "long bois," and these are attire that he introduced while working for AEW. He once joked that he wore the pants so he didn't have to shave his legs. It's possible that this is the "different kind of Punk" teased above as it would mean a new look for the WWE version of the 45-year-old.

There's no word yet on when the future Hall of Famer will have his WWE TV return match. Punk has been announced for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, so unless officials book him in a RAW match between now and then, fans will have to wait until January 27th.

