CM Punk scheduled for upcoming WWE show ahead of WrestleMania - Reports

CM Punk will reportedly be at an upcoming WWE show ahead of WrestleMania XL next weekend in Philadelphia. The 45-year-old appeared on this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW for an explosive promo with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL. Punk appeared to be destined to headline the first WrestleMania of his career but tore his triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble. The veteran appeared on Monday's episode of WWE RAW in Chicago and it was announced he will be serving as the guest commentator for the World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania.

According to a new report from WrestlePurists, Punk is scheduled to be at the final episode of WWE RAW before WrestleMania on Monday night. WrestlePurists noted that they do not know if Punk will be appearing on the show or will be backstage.

Injured star comments on CM Punk's WWE return

Braun Strowman is currently out of action after undergoing neck fusion surgery. The Monster of All Monsters recently revealed that he would have no issues working with CM Punk.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last December, the former Universal Champion commented on Punk's surprising return to the company. Strowman praised the former AEW star for bringing in the ratings and said he would have no problem "whipping CM Punk's a**":

"Like I said, Punk's fresh back in WWE after a 10-year hiatus. He's causing a ruckus in the ratings. Whatever is good for business is good for me beacuse, at the end of the day, the company's making money, which means I'm making money, and that's what we're all here to do. This is a job. At the end of the day, this is our job, we go out there, and if that means going out there and whipping CM Punk's a**, then I'm going to go out there and whip his a**," said Strowman. [From 0:42 - 1:04]

Punk remains one of the most captivating stars in the entire wrestling industry. It will be interesting to see if the controversial star makes an appearance next Monday night on the go-home edition of WWE RAW ahead of WrestleMania XL next weekend.

