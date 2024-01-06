Update on the bidding war between WWE and AEW for Sasha Banks

There has been an update in the bidding war between AEW and WWE to sign Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné).

The 31-year-old left the company alongside Naomi in May 2022 while the duo were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions. Naomi is now known as Trinity in TNA Wrestling and is the reigning Knockouts World Champion.

However, there have been recent rumors that Trinity could be wrapping up her time in TNA and making a return to WWE in the weeks ahead. There were reports that the contract talks between WWE and Sasha Banks had broken down but that no longer appears to be the case.

In a new report from PWInsider, a WWE source has informed the publication that they felt confident about Banks eventually returning to the company, but noted that nothing is official until the deal is signed. An AEW source also told PWInsider that they are "in the hunt" to sign Banks and it would be "crazy" to think otherwise.

Banks was shown in the crowd at Wembley stadium during AEW All In 2023 but has not been mentioned since.

Bill Apter wants to see Sasha Banks return to WWE for a dream match

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter wants to see Sasha Banks return to WWE for a potential dream match.

Former AEW star Jade Cargill debuted with the promotion during the Fastlane Kickoff Show in October. She has yet to compete in a match for the promotion, but the buzz for her in-ring debut is off the charts.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter discussed the possibility of Banks returning to the company to face Cargill. Apter noted that while Banks could sign elsewhere, he's hoping to see The Boss return to WWE:

"Well, miss Moné, we don't know yet if she is gonna come back to WWE. She might sign with AEW or Ring of Honor. But I'd love to see her back in WWE. If Jade Cargill who has said just wait, we are planning things around me that are gonna be really a gem and successful, I think a match against Sasha Banks would be in the cards. I think it would be magnificent," Bill Apter said. [28:16 - 28:45]

Sasha Banks (Mercees Moné) has not competed in match since losing to Willow Nightingale at NJPW Strong Resurgence 2023 in May 2023. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the popular star and which promotion she decides to return to the ring with.

