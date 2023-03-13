The Bloodline's demise, angry fan reaction - 5 things that will change if Cody Rhodes wins the WWE Championship at WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes is just a few weeks away from the biggest match of his life at WWE WrestleMania 39. He returned from injury as the 30th entrant in the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match.

Cody and Intercontinental Champion Gunther were the final two superstars in the match, but Rhodes was eventually able to eliminate The Ring General and punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania.

The rivalry between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes has already gotten personal, and the anticipation is off the charts for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Listed below are five things that will change if Cody Rhodes wins the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

#5. Cody Rhodes could finally split up the Undisputed and WWE Championships

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Paul Heyman says there's no end in sight for Roman Reigns' title reign Paul Heyman says there's no end in sight for Roman Reigns' title reign ❌ https://t.co/Obz3mHTJsv

Roman Reigns has been dominant as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has firmly established himself as the biggest star in the company. The downside of Roman carrying all the gold is that there is not a lot left for everyone else to fight for.

The United States Championship has become the main title on RAW, but it doesn't have the prestige of the WWE Championship. Many fans are hopeful that Cody Rhodes will finally separate the titles and give superstars on both brands something to fight for again.

#4. Cody could appear on both brands more often

Cody Rhodes and John Cena had an incredible moment this past Monday on RAW. Cena raised The American Nightmare's hand on the entrance ramp to a great reaction from the crowd at TD Garden in Boston. Back in the day, Cena defeated a part-time champion in The Rock at WrestleMania 29 to become the WWE Champion.

Rhodes now finds himself in a similar situation to Cena, facing a part-time champion at the biggest show of the year. The 37-year-old has been waiting his entire life to become WWE Champion, so he will likely want to show off on RAW and SmackDown as much as possible if he is somehow able to dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania.

#3. He could bring back a popular title design

WWE @WWE



#WWETheBump What's the deal with @CodyRhodes and the WWE Winged Eagle Championship belt? What's the deal with @CodyRhodes and the WWE Winged Eagle Championship belt? 👀#WWETheBump https://t.co/NBcfd1KVch

Cody Rhodes recently disclosed on WWE's The Bump that he would love to bring back a classic title design. The men's Royal Rumble winner said he loved the Winged Eagle belt and would love to bring it back if he defeats Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

"If I'm able to get to the finish line, biggest WrestleMania of all time, SoFi, in Hollywood, if I'm able to get to the finish line and get my hands on these things that, like I said, that have alluded my family up until now... maybe it's just a pipe dream, maybe it's just a thought, a glimmer, but it would be fun to just say let's just boil them down and bring back the Winged Eagle," said Cody Rhodes. [H/T: Wrestling Observer]

#2. The Bloodline may finally fall apart

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Hollywood is gonna be calling Jey next if he keeps this up The way Jey Uso made everyone believe that he was gonna leave The Bloodline and join up with Sami Zayn was brilliantHollywood is gonna be calling Jey next if he keeps this up The way Jey Uso made everyone believe that he was gonna leave The Bloodline and join up with Sami Zayn was brilliant🔥🔥 Hollywood is gonna be calling Jey next if he keeps this up https://t.co/9qu5rDOiQY

The Bloodline's storyline has captivated wrestling fans for a long while, but the end may be in sight. Sami Zayn made his decision at the Royal Rumble and hit Reigns with a steel chair instead of Kevin Owens. Jey Uso made his decision this past Monday on RAW and attacked Sami Zayn on behalf of The Bloodline.

Sami was able to chip some cracks into the foundation, but he could not bring the group down alone. However, everything could change if Cody walks out of WrestleMania as the new champion. The Tribal Chief's entire identity is based on being untouchable and his underlings may lose respect for him if he comes up short on the grandest stage of them all.

#1. The WWE Universe may turn against Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes was once the heart and soul of All Elite Wrestling, but things turned sour towards the end of his run with the promotion. His promos no longer resonated with the audience, and The American Nightmare was typically met with a groan from the crowd during his final weeks in AEW.

He has completely revitalized his career in WWE and could become the face of the company if he defeats Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Wrestling fans can be fickle, so Cody's first feud after Reigns will have to be a good one or fans could quickly turn their backs on him.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes