Triple H to make his most controversial signing yet to bring back a former champion after 633 days ensuring monster push? Exploring the possibility

Triple H has certainly not shied away from making controversial decisions in his position as the creative head for WWE, but there might be one signing he could make that is too much even for the most ardent fans.

One WWE star has been missing from the company since earlier in the year - Goldberg. His last match was at Elimination Chamber on February 19, 2022, in Saudi Arabia against Roman Reigns. Triple H may decide it's time to bring him back to the company after 633 days to give the Hall of Famer the last retirement match that he has been talking about.

The star was reportedly disappointed with how his WWE run ended, as that was not how he planned to go out. There had been talk of him having a retirement match outside the company in Israel, but due to the situation there, it may not be as likely right now.

Fans have been vocal about their issues with Goldberg in the past, and he has been labeled an unsafe worker by several stars, including Bret Hart, whose career he effectively ended.

Triple H signing him might not go over too well with the WWE Universe, but despite being controversial, the star has always been a draw for fans. To give him the last match the legend deserves, The Game may sign him one more time.

Should the match happen, it will likely occur at or near WrestleMania. At this time, it's unclear if Triple H has even considered such a signing, and if he does, who Goldberg could face.

However, if anyone could beat Goldberg, it would mean a monstrous push.

Goldberg would need Triple H to give him a convincing last opponent

The best way for any WWE Superstar or legend of the wrestling business to out is by putting over a younger, up-and-coming talent who can use the push. When it comes to Goldberg, there might be the perfect star ready for just that moment - Bron Breakker.

Breakker has been on a destructive rampage down in NXT, and he's ready for a main roster push. When he finally arrives, there might not be any story bigger for him than to face and defeat Goldberg.

