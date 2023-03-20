What channel is WWE RAW on tonight? (March 20, 2023): How to watch on Monday night, channel details, livestream, and more

The March 20, 2023, episode of WWE RAW advertises a lot of major and mainstream stars. Aside from confrontations between the competitors for WrestleMania, an assortment of exciting matches are also slated for tonight.

Fans can watch WWE RAW on the USA Network channel. The likes of Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline are expected tonight. After the events at SmackDown last week, it would definitely be interesting to see what The Tribal Chief had to say.

Monday Night RAW TV Channel details and timings

Channel: USA Network.

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, 7 p.m. Central Time.

WWE RAW Livestreaming details

Livestream: USA Network.com

Take a look at the preview for tonight's WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes managed to reunite Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on last week's episode of SmackDown, as KO came out to save Zayn from The Usos. From the looks of it, this may be one of the things The Tribal Chief would address for tonight.

Another title holder in action for tonight is United States Champion Austin Theory. He has a big WrestleMania 39 match against John Cena, but he has to deal with Montez Ford first in a non-title bout.

Last week, the US Champion defeated Angelo Dawkins, and it looks like he wants to make sure to drop the other member of The Street Profits.

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair also has to put aside her feud against Asuka for tonight's WWE RAW. The WrestleMania opponents first have to team up against their common enemies of Chelsea Green and Carmella. It would be interesting to see if the tension between Belair and Asuka could cause a victory for Green and The Princess of Staten Island.

Last week, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were supposed to be in action against Maximum Male Models. However, the match was canceled after Man.soor broke his nail after scrolling through Instagram. Fortunately for the superstars, it looks like there are no more medical or cosmetic issues to handle.

Aside from The Bloodline segment, another anticipated segment for tonight's RAW involved Logan Paul. The Maverick was able to knockout Seth Rollins on a previous episode of RAW.

The Visionary might decide to exact his revenge by crashing Logan's special live episode of IMPAULSIVE on WWE RAW tonight.

All of this and more are in store for the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

