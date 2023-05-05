What channel is WWE SmackDown tonight? (May 5, 2023): How to watch on Friday night, channel details, livestream, and more

The May 5, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown marks the final show before the long-awaited Backlash premium live event. Some of the stars slated for tomorrow's showcase are going to make an appearance for the upcoming blue show first.

WWE SmackDown will be on the FOX Channel and tonight's location also takes the international stage in Puerto Rico. Backlash competitors Bad Bunny and Cody Rhodes are slated for an appearance. Meanwhile, two exciting matches are also expected to occur.

WWE SmackDown TV Channel details and timings

Channel: FOX

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

WWE SmackDown Livestreaming details

Livestream: Fox Live, Fox Now App

What can fans expect for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown?

On this week's episode of RAW, The American Nightmare and Brock Lesnar had a heated face-off that required multiple staff and crew to contain both stars. With only a day away from their long-awaited and first-time bout, it will be interesting to see what Cody Rhodes has to say to his opponent and match.

Bad Bunny, who has a blockbuster match against Damian Priest for Backlash in a San Juan Street Fight is also present for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. The last time both stars saw each other was on a previous episode of Monday Night RAW, where the rapper attacked his former tag team partner with a kendo stick. Now in front of his home country, Bad Bunny could definitely use the energy of the crowd to his advantage.

Shinsuke Nakamura was recently drafted to the Monday show, but he still has one more business to take care of before the draft begins to take effect. After The King of Strong Style had a successful return on the Stamford-based promotion, Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their presence known. Tonight, Nakamura will attempt to leave SmackDown on top.

On last week's draft, not only did The O.C. got drafted to SmackDown, but also featured the return of AJ Styles. However, for tonight, The Phenomenal One will only be a spectator as Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson clash against Ivar and Erik of The Viking Raiders.

Fans should definitely expect more action and stars for tonight's Friday showcase. Additionally, to not miss out on the upcoming episode, especially with Backlash just around the corner.

