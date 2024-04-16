When does Drew McIntyre's WWE contract end? It's sooner than expected! 

Leading up to WrestleMania 40 and at the event itself, Drew McIntyre looked like one of the best superstars WWE has. The Scotsman was on par with any other top performer in the Stamford-based promotion, and his performances make him a frontrunner for a bigger push.

However, let's forget the title shot for a moment, as it seems McIntyre's future in WWE is in flux. While it was a well-known fact that the 38-year-old's contract was set to expire this year, no one knew exactly when it would run out. But as per a recent report, his contract is going to come to an end soon.

As per a report from Fightful Select, Drew McIntyre's contract with the Stamford-based promotion will expire before June. Further, the report stated that McIntyre has been professional in handling this contract situation despite things moving much later than expected.

The report also mentioned that WWE VP Dan Ventrelle reached out to The Scottish Warrior in March, at a time when McIntyre was booked for WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see how these contract negotiations go, as McIntyre has been advertised for Clash at the Castle, which will take place in June 2024.

Wrestling veteran explained why Drew McIntyre will never leave WWE

The ongoing Drew McIntyre contract fiasco has left many members of the WWE Universe in doubt. While some are confident McIntyre will re-sign with the company, others speculate he might move on. One man who believes the 38-year-old will stay with the Stamford-based promotion is Dutch Mantell.

During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that McIntyre isn't going anywhere. He further explained that the Scotsman would probably be with the Triple H-led promotion for the rest of his career. Mantell said:

"He ain't going nowhere. That's great for fan talk and the WCW days, you could see that. He is not going. The only place for him to go is AEW. So he is going to ride WWE out until he retires, and I don't blame him." [13:45 onwards]

The wrestling veteran further added why he thinks McIntyre will stay. Dutch Mantell said:

"If his contract was up in a couple of weeks and they (WWE) had any inclination that he wasn't gonna re-sign, they would have never done the thing with Punk. They would probably have done the switchover." [15:45 onwards]

Given how he is currently booked and the fame he has amassed, there is no reason for Drew McIntyre to leave WWE. If anything, it would be wise for him to stay, as he might receive a big push given the promotion will go to his home country, Scotland, in June 2024 for Clash at the Castle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback