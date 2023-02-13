Where is WWE RAW tonight? (Feb 13, 2023): Location, time, venue, where to buy tickets, and more

We are all set for the final stop for WWE RAW before Elimination Chamber 2023 hits screens on Saturday. All hell is expected to break loose as Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will be featured in a contract signing segment as part of the main event of the show. Also scheduled is a classic RAW vs SmackDown match.

The February 13, 2023, episode of WWE RAW will emanate from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Home to the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA and the New York Liberty of the Women's National Basketball Association, the arena is also famous for its entertainment events and was formerly the home of the New York Islanders.

The Barclays Center has been a hotspot for pro wrestling since 2012. It featured The Shield’s first match and eventually became the promotion’s preferred option for WWE RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. The arena also hosted the 2019 Hall of Fame ceremony, which included appearances by Torrie Wilson, Brutus Beefcake, Honky Tonk Man, and the D-Generation X.

WWE RAW: Timings, where to watch, and where to buy tickets

For the US, WWE RAW will be live on the USA Network and can be streamed on Peacock at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT / 7 PM CT on Monday. Fans in India can catch the live action on Tuesday at 5:30 a.m. on Sony Sports Channels or by subscribing to Sony Liv to gain access to the WWE Network, which is a global network for live broadcasts. BINGE will stream WWE RAW live for wrestling fans in Australia.

Tickets for the February 13, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW can be bought via TicketMaster. The ticket price varies from $50 to $180 and above, with an additional processing fee of up to $2.95. According to WrestleTix, on February 8, around 680 tickets were left for the flagship event, boasting a capacity of over 10,000. Only a handful of entries are left.

Events to watch out for on WWE RAW tonight

While Lashley and Lesnar will stand face-to-face to confirm their third singles bout in wrestling history, The Miz will fight Rick Boogs in a rematch from last week. The A-Lister has additional duties as is set to host an episode of Miz TV with Seth Rollins as his guest.

In a preview of the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match this weekend, a six-woman tag team match was announced between RAW and SmackDown Superstars.

Bronson Reed, the recent joiner of the red brand, is set to fight Mustafa Ali to gain momentum to go up to the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for the United States Championship.

