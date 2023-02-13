WWE Raw Preview: Will Bobby Lashley get the better of Brock Lesnar tonight?

WWE RAW is always wrapped in chaos whenever Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley stand toe-to-toe. The two heavyweights have gained notoriety with their destructive brawls, a teaser on the brutality to follow in their bouts, and a similar case could be for the upcoming Monday Night show.

Last week on RAW, Brock Lesnar delivered a promo hinting at his obsession with Bobby Lashley. He demanded a showdown at the Elimination Chamber to avenge Lahley for eliminating him at the Royal Rumble. However, the All-Mighty wanted to play on his own terms and delayed the contract signing, provoking The Beast Incarnate, who flattened the former United States Champion with a couple of F5s.

Tonight's main event for WWE RAW is a contract-signing segment between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. To portray both superstars as capable winners for the Elimination Chamber bout, the company may put Lashley over Brock. Expect the All-Mighty to give Lesnar a taste of his own medicine with a thorough beatdown after catching the beast off-guard.

Previously, Lesnar and Lashley were pitched into the program for Crown Jewel 2022. The feud managed to gain impetus within a short period of time, mostly due to the 'oomph' moments created by the onslaughts.

One such moment involved Lashley sending The Beast through the announcer's table. It portrayed the All-Mighty as a major force going into the premium live event fight. Triple H could take inspiration from such angles to plan Lashley's payback on WWE RAW tonight.

WWE RAW: Bobby Lashley has vowed to defeat Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber 2023

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have been at each other's throats since Lashley lost the United States Championship against Seth Rollins in October 2022. Their rivalry, which doesn't seem to culminate anytime soon, will give the winner of the upcoming bout bragging rights over their opponent.

Lesnar and Lashley are tied 1-1 in singles bouts. To make matters more interesting, The Beast Incarnate was victorious in his last fight at the Elimination Chamber event. The odds favor the ten-time world champion, but the All-Mighty has vowed to end the myth of The Beast in Montreal.

Poll : 0 votes