Where is WWE SmackDown episode 1290? (May 10, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature another several rounds of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournament for the Premium Live Event later this month, and the fallout of last weekend's Backlash.

The May 10, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania with a maximum capacity of up to 10,000.

Several shows from the Stamford-based promotion were held at tonight's location, including RAW, SmackDown, NXT, ECW, Superstars, and more. The last time WWE was at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza was on the November 9, 2023, episode of Main Event.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown?

Fans who want to watch the action live tonight can do so by purchasing tickets from Ticketmaster. A single ticket can range from $25 to $385. On the other hand, a bundle of two tickets is worth $25 up to $225.

What to expect for the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown?

As of this writing, five matches have already been announced for tonight for the King and Queen of the Ring Tournament. Two will emulate the men's division while the other three from the women's division.

One of the matches set tonight is between Randy Orton and AJ Styles, who are definitely no strangers to each other. Both men failed to gain a win from Backlash France, and they look to win tonight on WWE SmackDown finally.

While Randy and Styles failed to win at Backlash, one person who could win was Tama Tonga, and he looks to add another tonight. The Bloodline member was supposed to face Bobby Lashley tonight on WWE SmackDown but suffered an injury while training. Due to this, he was deemed not medically cleared. As a result, his fellow The Pride member, Angelo Dawkins, will replace him.

Expand Tweet

The women's division also advertises several matches for tonight for the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Candice LeRae has been ensuring for the past few weeks that she will do anything to win, and it would be interesting if she could do this against Bianca Belair.

Speaking of Bianca Belair, her partner, Jade Cargill, will also be in action tonight against Piper Niven. Finally, the last match of the Queen of the Ring tournament tonight is between Naomi and Nia Jax.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback