WWE legend to dethrone Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023? It's not The Rock! 

Roman Reigns is expected to participate at this year's Crown Jewel Premium Live event. The Tribal Chief is currently on a WWE hiatus, but he is advertised to make his return on the October 13, 2023, edition of SmackDown.

Previous reports indicated that Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles was the expected match for the Undisputed Universal Championship at the Saudi show. However, recent reports now suggest that the company might be planning another clash between John Cena and the Undisputed Champion.

Furthermore, the Cenation Leader is also engaged in a feud against the members of The Bloodline. He is even scheduled to wrestle in a tag team match alongside LA Knight against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane.

However, despite the potential for another match between Reigns and Cena, it's highly unlikely that the Cenation Leader will dethrone The Tribal Chief on this show. The reason behind this could be Cena's lack of availability after the Crown Jewel event.

John Cena made his return on the September 1st edition of the blue brand due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. As of now, the last show for which Cena is advertised is the October 27, 2023, SmackDown episode.

Moreover, The Tribal Chief is likely to continue his Championship reign until WrestleMania next year. If the company is planning a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock for the Grandest Stage of Them All next year, WWE may try to book the Tribal Chief even stronger rather than ending his record-breaking Championship reign.

For those unaware, Crown Jewel 2023 is set to take place on Saturday, November 4, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

What happened last time John Cena faced Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship

The last time Roman Reigns and John Cena clashed in a Universal Championship bout was at SummerSlam 2021. The 16-time World Champion made his return at Money in the Bank that year and confronted The Tribal Chief after he retained his title over Edge.

The feud between Cena and Reigns garnered a lot of attention from the WWE Universe, as this was the first clash between these two since Roman became The Tribal Chief. This confrontation led to a Championship match at the Biggest Party of the Summer, where, after a thrilling match, the Undisputed Champion retained his title thanks to assistance from The Usos.

Another showdown between these two would give Cena an opportunity to seek vengeance for his previous loss against The Head of the Table.