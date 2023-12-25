WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Legend reveals that he will never wrestle again, Mercedes Mone drops cryptic post, Update on Randy Orton's deal

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News & Rumor Roundup. In today's piece, we will be covering exciting stories revolving around names such as Randy Orton and Mercedes Mone, among others.

Mercedes Mone, aka Sasha Banks, left the global juggernaut controversially last year after allegedly being frustrated with the creative direction of the women's tag team division. While she has fared well since her departure, there are rumors of the star returning to her hunting ground, which she further teased with a cryptic post.

In other news, a wrestling legend has made it clear that he will never be wrestling again. We'll check it out and more in today's News and Rumor Roundup.

#1. WWE reportedly discussing splitting the Tag Team titles in the coming year

The Usos unified the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships last year in May after defeating RK-Bro. However, the change has not sat well with fans as it often leaves a brand without full-time champions.

Although there have been speculations of the title split under the new regime, there has been no development on that front. Wrestling Insider BWE provided an update on the situation, noting that Triple H and Co. are discussing going back to their old ways during the build to WrestleMania 40.

#2. Mercedes Mone potentially hints at coming back to WWE

Mercedes Mone, fka Sasha Banks, left WWE earlier this year after walking out during a taping of RAW in May 2022. While the Boss has thrived as a free agent, many are expecting to see her back in the Stamford-based promotion.

Mone further fueled the rumors with a cryptic Christmas post. The caption of the post caught people’s eyes as the first letter in every line reads out as HHH, which many are claiming is a hint of her returning to Stamford-based promotion under Triple H's regime.

#3. Backstage update on Randy Orton's deal

Randy Orton has been a part of WWE for over two decades. The Legend Killer recently returned to action after being on the shelf for nearly 18 months.

A new report has provided an update on the star's current deal, noting that his previous contract will automatically be extended, and he will be signed through 2024 due to the time away with injuries.

Randy Orton is currently engaged in a feud with The Bloodline. He will face LA Knight and AJ Styles in a triple-threat match to determine the next challenger for Roman Reigns.

#4. WWE legend Ric Flair claims that he will never wrestle again

Ric Flair came out of retirement last year to wrestle a final match. He teamed up with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

The 16-time world champion also recently made his debut for AEW, which led many to wonder if he could don his wrestling boots once again. However, Flair has clarified that he does not intend to do so.

“My health is good. I’ve been cleared. I can get in the ring. I’m not going to wrestle. Let’s clarify that," said Flair. (H/T Ringside News)

Ric Flair is widely considered one of the greatest of all time. However, fans were very worried for his health after looking at his condition in the last match.

