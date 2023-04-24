WWE RAW Preview: Will Seth Rollins and Omos go face to face tonight?

Tonight's WWE RAW preview only has one match announced and a return of Bad Bunny. With Backlash only a few days away, fans can expect further feuds and storylines to progress ahead of the premium live event, with one being Seth Rollins vs. Omos.

Seth Rollins and Omos could possibly face off for Monday Night RAW's April 24, 2023, edition. Both RAW stars did not have any recent interactions or other indicators before their match was announced. The sudden booking between the two even confused many fans. So for tonight, it's no wonder if the confrontation between the two will take place tonight on the Monday show.

Another option could be MVP meeting Rollins alone, like what happened during Omos vs. Brock Lesnar before WrestleMania 39. The former United States Champion was the only person to confront Lesnar during their initial meeting, which could take place for tonight's WWE RAW.

Both stars should face each other soon to get fans behind them in their feud. The only significant interaction they had recently was last year during the build-up to the Money in the Bank match, where both stars were present. As it turns out, this minimal interaction might have resulted in Rollins having a target on his back.

WWE RAW preview: Another set of superstars could face off for tonight's episode

Aside from Seth Rollins vs. Omos, another match that joined the Puerto Rico card was Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory for the United States Championship. All three men have collided on previous episodes of the Monday show. It's no wonder if tonight, fans could see them once more.

Another set of stars who have been exchanging blows in recent shows is Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn against The Usos and Solo Sikoa. A six-man tag match has already been announced for the May 6 event, and it's highly possible that the aforementioned stars could also be seen for tonight's WWE RAW.

Tonight's WWE RAW preview advertised a one-on-one match between Damian Priest and Rey Mysterio, who has definitely been crossing paths for a while. This time around, The Judgment Day won't just be targeting Rey, but the rest of the LWO. With Bad Bunny also returning tonight after being attacked by Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, it looks like the heelish stable should prepare a lot more.

It remains to be seen what else tonight's WWE RAW episode has in store, not only for Backlash but for the pending Draft that will begin this week on SmackDown.

