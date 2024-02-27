WWE Rumor Roundup: Cody Rhodes to feud with major name after WrestleMania XL, Top superstar renews contract, Randy Orton's opponent

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE Rumor Roundup. In today's piece, we will cover exciting gossip revolving around Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, among others.

Randy Orton has been a mainstay on SmackDown since returning from injury at Survivor Series 2023. The Apex Predator was on the cusp of victory in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, but Logan Paul cost him the opportunity. We will find out what the company's potential plans are for the former WWE Champion after the shocking turn of events.

In other news, a major name has seemingly renewed his contract with WWE. So, without further delay, let's begin.

#1 Randy Orton could face Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania XL

Logan Paul cost Randy Orton a chance to go after the World Heavyweight Championship as he re-entered the Chamber to attack The Viper after being eliminated from the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. This allowed Drew McIntyre to pick up the win.

Many have speculated this could lead to a feud between Paul and Orton. A recent report has indicated the same. It was also noted that AJ Styles and LA Knight could also collide at The Showcase of the Immortals.

#2 Cody Rhodes to reportedly start a rivalry with Drew McIntyre after WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre are set to challenge for world titles at WrestleMania XL. While The American Nightmare will go after Roman Reigns' gold, The Scottish Warrior will face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

According to a new report, the duo could clash after their respective feuds at The Show of Shows. They recently met in a singles match on RAW, where Drew McIntyre came out on top, thanks to an assist from The Bloodline.

#3 Drew McIntyre seemingly renews his WWE contract

Drew McIntyre's future with the global juggernaut has been up in the air as his current deal is set to expire soon. However, as per BWE, the RAW star has renewed his contract with the company.

McIntyre has been among the top names on RAW in the last few months and is doing some of the best work of his character since turning heel. He won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match at the recently concluded premium live event.