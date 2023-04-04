WWE sale effect? Why are fans so critical of RAW after WrestleMania 39?

Many fans weren't impressed with this week's RAW after WrestleMania 39. The episode aired after the announcement of WWE's acquisition by Endeavor. Meanwhile, reports of Vince McMahon's return to creative, along with other factors, seemingly led to viewers being critical of the program.

It was recently announced that Endeavor bought the Stamford-based promotion and will merge it with UFC soon to form a new company. Unsurprisingly, McMahon is set to be the executive chairman of the organization. In an interview after the massive announcement, the 77-year-old stated he would only be involved with the creative team on a "higher level." However, that may not be the case.

Fans were quick to express their dislike for RAW after WrestleMania 39 despite the program's first hour being commercial-free. Some were more critical of this particular episode as previous editions featured returns, debuts, call-ups, and other exciting moments. This time around, many felt the show was lacking in those areas.

GoldenSteeler06 @GoldenSteeler06 This was straight up the worst RAW of the year. GARBAGE This was straight up the worst RAW of the year. GARBAGE https://t.co/ip6YDmrLiy

PWInsider later reported that Vince McMahon was involved in the creative during last night's RAW. According to the outlet, numerous rewrites were made 15-20 minutes before the show went on air. Interestingly, the changes were not something talent and staff thought would occur under Triple H's watch.

Take a look at some of the fans' reactions after the report surfaced on the internet:

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager The commercial-free first hour of Raw had 1 minute and 41 seconds of actual wrestling.



VINCE IS BACK, BABY. The commercial-free first hour of Raw had 1 minute and 41 seconds of actual wrestling.VINCE IS BACK, BABY. https://t.co/gSqRCBqFII

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28

“We want NXT call ups”

We want Randy Orton”



Vince:



#WWERaw “We want jay white”“We want NXT call ups”We want Randy Orton”Vince: “We want jay white” “We want NXT call ups” We want Randy Orton” Vince: #WWERaw https://t.co/MtX3s5PEHh

DEE @TheDEEsciple Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



A number of late rewrites for the episode were ordered before the show & continued as the show well into being on the air, directly from Vince.



And there was a huge negative… To no one’s surprise Vince McMahon was personally & heavily involved with tonight’s episode of RAW.A number of late rewrites for the episode were ordered before the show & continued as the show well into being on the air, directly from Vince.And there was a huge negative… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… To no one’s surprise Vince McMahon was personally & heavily involved with tonight’s episode of RAW.A number of late rewrites for the episode were ordered before the show & continued as the show well into being on the air, directly from Vince.And there was a huge negative… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Why cant Vince just leave us alone man they were doing so well twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta… Why cant Vince just leave us alone man they were doing so well twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta… https://t.co/K4CfGFDUbV

What happened during RAW after WrestleMania 39?

The April 3, 2023, episode of the red brand opened with a segment featuring The Game thanking fans, staff, and stars for their efforts during WrestleMania weekend. He then addressed the recent news of WWE's sale. He announced that despite the corporate changes, the product would remain the same.

The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes appeared right after for a segment. The latter demanded a rematch against Roman Reigns but was turned down by Paul Heyman. A tag team match was instead announced, with Brock Lesnar coming out to aid The American Nightmare.

The show's match card included Omos vs. Elias, Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Street Profits, Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali, and Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY.

Bad Bunny was involved during Mysterio's match against Theory after Dominik and Damian Priest interfered in the contest. Unfortunately for the Puerto Rican rapper, he ended up getting chokeslammed through the announce desk.

Matt Riddle returned during The Miz's segment, while Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley exchanged promos. RAW after WrestleMania 39 ended with Lesnar attacking his supposed tag team partner Cody Rhodes.

It remains to be seen if the upcoming episodes, especially this week's SmackDown, will have the same reception from fans after the RAW after WrestleMania 39.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes