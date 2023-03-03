WWE SmackDown Preview: Will any WrestleMania 39 matches be confirmed tonight?

WrestleMania 39 is just 28 days away and the upcoming WWE SmackDown show could bolster the match card in a significant manner. Multiple matches have already been teased while the rumor mill has received some fresh additions in the past few days.

Four huge clashes are currently registered for the Showcase of the Immortals. The two-day extravaganza, which includes both WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown rosters, usually has around ten bouts. Dubbed WrestleMania goes Hollywood, the premium live event will be held at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

A number of matches could be added to the WrestleMania 39 card during the upcoming WWE SmackDown. Starting off, we have Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley. Their story is in the beginning stages but could be throttled if a challenge is presented for the Show of Shows.

Subsequently, teasers of a Hurt Business reunion would add to the intrigue.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther could also get a much-needed rival. A triple-threat bout involving The Ring General, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus is reportedly in the works for WrestleMania 39. Additionally, a 20-Man No.1 Contendership Battle Royal is scheduled for March 12th which could have WrestleMania implications.

The next WWE SmackDown could also officialize a highly demanded showdown. Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik have unfinished business, which was seen last week when Dom instigated Rey to hit him. He has been a menace to his father, both inside the ring and outside, and WrestleMania 39 is the perfect stage to culminate the father vs. son drama.

Former RAW Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio has gained significant heel heat with his role in The Judgment Day. From using Rhea Ripley as muscle to tormenting the beloved legend Rey Mysterio, Dom is well on his way to establishing himself as a notorious figure, fitting of the convict gimmick.

Dominik is ready to fight WWE SmackDown star, Rey Mysterio. During a recent appearance on Cheap Heat, he teased the idea of wrestling his father at WrestleMania 39:

"I think it would definitely be a full story moment, I just don’t know if he’d do it man.", spoke Dominik on a potential WrestleMania match."I don’t know if he is scared of me, but he definitely doesn’t want any [fight]. Like I said, I’ve put my hands on him, I’ve 619ed him, I’ve thrown him against the post, I’ve betrayed him, I’ve ruined his holidays. I don’t know what else I can do at this point."

Dominik is currently playing a side character to Rhea Ripley's success. His 'Mami' will fight WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Hollywood.

