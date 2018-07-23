Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE SummerSlam 2018 Rumor Round-up: Undertaker And A 32-Year-Old Former WWE Champion To Return 

Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
23 Jul 2018

Will WWE be forced to get the Deadman back?
SummerSlam is just around the corner and why should we not be excited? It’s the biggest party of the summer after all!

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

If you’re one of them who took some time off from WWE programming right after WrestleMania, well, Brock Lesnar has not shown up on Raw since April and AJ Styles is still the workhorse champion that runs the place. The top of the card has pretty much remained the same while the undercard has seen changes galore.

For those who’ve had the patience to keep up on a weekly basis and also for those who haven’t, SummerSlam promises to be a show worthy of being called the second WrestleMania. Cometh August 19th, 2018, the Barclays Centre could play host to some marquee matches, possible title changes and of course, pop-worthy returns.

As of this writing, Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship is the only confirmed match, however, the rumor mill is helping our cause in predicting the most-likely SummerSlam card.

We’ve picked the best bits of speculation that have been doing the rounds regarding SummerSlam:

#1 AJ Styles’ opponent and the possible outcome

These two go way back!
Samoa Joe is expected to rekindle his TNA rivalry against AJ Styles at SummerSlam unless something drastic was about to happen. WWE spoiled the announcement which may have been originally saved for the upcoming episode of SmackDown in a Summerslam advertisement.

This would be Joe’s first WWE title match but it may not be a triumphant effort for the Samoan Submission Machine if a report from CageSideSeats is anything to go by.

AJ Styles is said to be the favorite to retain his WWE championship and is slated for a long reign with the topmost prize in the company. We aren’t against the idea as we get more of Styles vs. Joe in the aftermath of SummerSlam. Who wouldn’t want to watch them tear each other and also the house down in an elongated feud? 


Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
Wrestling mark, Melophile, Red Devil, Underachieving Oversleeper.
