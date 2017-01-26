Five things to look forward to in Europe this week

Another week of non-stop football to bring January to a close.

by Rahul Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jan 2017, 12:54 IST

Arsenal face a tricky trip to Southampton

As we head into the final week of January, there is still loads of football to be played. The Premier League is on hold until mid-week, with the FA Cup fourth round taking place over the weekend.

As the top of the table remains tight in Germany, Spain and France, we can expect some mouth-watering action across Europe.

#1 FA Cup fourth round kicks off the weekend

With no Premier League matches this weekend, it will be the FA Cup fourth round that takes the front seat. Out of form Manchester City will travel to London to take on Sam Allardyce’s Crystal Palace, as Pep Guardiola aims to get his team firing on all fronts once again.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United have home ties against Wolves, Brentford, Wycombe and Wigan, respectively.

Arsenal have a tough time as they make the trip to Southampton, in what will arguably be the game to watch out for in the fourth round. The Saints already caused an upset when they beat Liverpool in both legs of the EFL Cup semi-finals and they will be looking for a similar result against the Gunners.