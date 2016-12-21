Daily transfer news and rumours roundup: 21st December, 2016

Italy bound?

Welcome to our daily transfer news roundup from across Europe. With the January transfer window less than 10 days away the rumour mills are hotting up and clubs are closing in on their targets.

The big rumour today is of Real Madrid wanting a Premier League superstar to guard their goal. Considering that their transfer ban has been halved this makes complete sense.

Here are all the transfer news and rumours from 19th December 2016:

Serie A

Roma want Gylfi Sigurdsson

Italian Serie A giants Roma are interested in signing Swansea City attacking midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson. According to Daily Express, the Iceland international has caught the attention of the Serie A title hopefuls.

Sigurdsson has been Swansea’s stand out player for a couple of seasons now but the Welsh outfit are unlikely to let their star man go as they need all hands on deck, and especially their talisman, to help them fight relegation. Losing Sigurdsson now could prove detrimental for the Swans.

Marco Verratti has offers from Italy

PSG midfielder Marco Verratti is a wanted man, at least according to his agent Donato Di Campli. The Italian was recently involved in a rumoured verbal altercation with manager Unai Emery after getting substituted. However, according to his agent, Verratti has offers from many Italian clubs while he is also garnering interest from the Premier League.

Speaking in an interview while talking about Inter Milan’s new investors, the Suning Group, he said: "Suning can hope for any player in the world, not only Marco.

"There are a lot of teams interested in him, but you would have to ask PSG.

"Will he stay in Paris for life? I can assure you - no. I can confirm that he has had offers from Italy, but I have no news at the moment.

"Suning want to revolutionise the market, but, so far, they have not spent well."