EPL 2016/17: 10 things we learned from gameweek 21

Chelsea got back to winning ways, Spurs leapfrog into 2nd, while Liverpool and Manchester United settled for a draw.

by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jan 2017, 09:45 IST

Manchester United drew the game in the last 10 minutes of the game

After 21 round of fixtures, Chelsea held their top spot in the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 win over reigning champions, Leicester City. All eyes this weekend were in two major cities – Merseyside and Manchester – where Everton hosted Manchester City and Manchester United played Liverpool.

Everton humiliated City 4-0 at Goodison Park with the Toffees' youngsters humbling Pep's men. The honour were shared at Old Trafford as United salvaged a draw in the final quarter of the game to extend Chelsea's lead at the top to seven points. Spurs rounded off a routine victory as Harry Kane scored a well-deserved hat-trick to take his side into the top three. Their bitter rivals, Arsenal too had an easy game as they overcame Swansea City with a 4-0 scoreline.

Hull City managed a much-needed win over Bournemouth in managers Marco Silva's first game in charge. Hull are now just one point away from being out of the relegation zone. After Crystal Palace's 3-0 loss to West Ham United, the difference between the bottom four sides in the league table is down to just one point. The race to the league crown and also the one to safety is getting exciting with each passing gameweek.

Let's take a look at the ten things that we learned from this gameweek:

#1 No Costa, No problem

Diego Costa was mysteriously missing from Chelsea’s squad

With all the speculation surrounding Diego Costa's absence in Chelsea's squad that travelled to face Leicester, the Blues responded in the perfect way possible to keep their title run going.

Marcos Alonso was the star of the evening along with Pedro, who has found his stride under Antonio Conte. Eden Hazard played as the striker and the Italian manager was pleased with the performance and said that he was pleased to see his team play so well without their main striker.