SK Power Ranking: Top 10 EPL attackers - Gameweek 21

We take a look at the top 10 attackers as the Premier League resumes with Gameweek 21, after the FA Cup fixtures last weekend.

@Sakethscribbles by Saketh Ayyagari SK Play of the day 16 Jan 2017, 17:30 IST

Michail Antonio became the first player to pick up three assists in a single game this season.

Welcome to the Sportskeeda Power Ranking of attackers in the Premier League. The ranking is done after every gameweek on a cumulative basis to decipher the final top 10 come May. The main criteria for ranking the players is their contribution to goals, either by scoring them, or creating them which includes deflections and penalties won.

When two or more players are involved in an equal number of goals, the type of assist (direct or deflected), the importance of the goal/assist, the consistency in performances and the minutes per goal/assist is considered to rank them.

So, a player scoring/assisting in three consecutive games will have a higher ranking than a player picking the same number of goals/assists in one game and drawing blanks in the rest. Similarly, a player scoring winning goals, having better minutes per goal/assist will occupy a higher position.

The power rankings further act as a guide for players of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) because the list consists of the most consistent players, as well as relevant statistics for fantasy managers to act upon.

Firstly, the previous Gameweek’s poll on the best attacker for Gameweek 20 saw Dele Alli end up as a landslide victory with 64% of the votes. His brace to end Chelsea’s 13-match unbeaten run was duly appreciated by the readers.

Now, coming to Gameweek 21, the Premier League resumes after a small break with the FA Cup fixtures taking place last weekend. Hull City moved out of the bottom of the table with a much-needed win while Chelsea were back to winning ways after the loss to Tottenham. Everton, meanwhile, ended Manchester City’s title hopes while Liverpool and Manchester United shared the spoils at Old Trafford.

A number of top performances have shaken the top 10 quite a bit and there is a new leader of the rankings after this gameweek.

Let us begin by taking a look at the watchlist for this gameweek.

Watchlist:

Sadio Mane: Gameweek 20 ranking – 8th

The Senegalese international’s departure for the African Cup of Nations pulls him out of the top 10 this gameweek and he will have an uphill task to climb back into the rankings when he returns.

Matt Phillips: Gameweek 20 ranking – 7th

The West Brom attacker endured a difficult afternoon as Tottenham ran riot at White Hart Lane. The midfielder had one good chance to score early in the second-half but the ball went just wide of goal. This week’s performance brings him out of the top 10 of the power rankings.

Romelu Lukaku: Gameweek 20 ranking – NA

The big Belgian enters the watchlist for the first time as he starts to find consistency this season. The Everton striker made a superb first-time finish from Kevin Mirallas’ pass to put the Toffees in front. If he sustains the form, he is bound to enter the top ten soon.

Michail Antonio: Gameweek 20 ranking - NA

Michael Antonio enters the watchlist on the back of becoming the first player to pick 3 assists in a game this season and also the first West Ham player to pick 3 assists since 2000. The Englishman stepped up in the absence of talisman Dimitri Payet as West Ham thumped Crystal Palace.

Now, let’s find out the top 10 attackers after Gameweek 21.

#10 Jermain Defoe

Jermain Defoe has been the star player for Sunderland in their fight against relegation this season.

Gameweek 20 ranking – Watchlist

Match performance – one goal and Sunderland’s star performer

Jermain Defoe, along with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been Sunderland’s key players in their fight against relegation. The striker has been in sensational form for Sunderland since the start of last season, scoring 27 goals and helping the Black Cats survive relegation last season.

He scored another goal in Sunderland’s loss to Stoke when he was released through on goal and he finished with aplomb to pull one back. The goal brings him to 12 goals for this season and his contribution will be vital for Sunderland’s fight against relegation.

Fantasy Stat – Jermain Defoe has scored 4 goals in his last 3 appearances in the Premier League.