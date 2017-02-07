SK Power Ranking: Top 10 EPL attackers - Gameweek 24

We take a look at the top 10 attackers in the Premier League after the completion of Gameweek 24.

Ross Barkley celebrated his goal before actually scoring in Everton’s 6-3 win over Bournemouth.

Welcome to the Sportskeeda Power Ranking of attackers in the Premier League. The ranking is done after every gameweek on a cumulative basis to decipher the final top 10 come May. The main criteria for ranking the players is their contribution to goals, either by scoring them, or creating them which includes deflections and penalties won as well.

When two or more players are involved in an equal number of goals, the type of assist (direct or deflected), the importance of the goal/assist, the consistency in performances and the minutes per goal/assist is considered to rank them.

So, a player scoring/assisting in three consecutive games will have a higher ranking than a player picking the same number of goals/assists in one game and drawing blanks in the rest. Similarly, a player scoring winning goals, having better minutes per goal/assist will occupy a higher position.

The power rankings further act as a guide for players of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) because the list consists of the most consistent players, as well as relevant statistics for fantasy managers to act upon.

Firstly, the previous Gameweek’s poll on the best attacker for Gameweek 23 was swept away by Manchester City’s latest addition Gabriel Jesus, who captured 59% of the votes. He scored and assisted a goal apiece on his league debut to clinch the votes. You can vote for this week’s best attacker at the end of the article.

Gameweek 24 saw Liverpool slump further with a loss to Hull City while Chelsea brushed aside Arsenal to make a huge step towards winning the title. Meanwhile, the relegation battle became interesting with Leicester City and Middlesbrough entering the fray.

This was a terrific gameweek for a number of attackers and as a result, there are a few shake-ups in the rankings.

Let us first take a look at the watchlist for the gameweek.

Watchlist:

Olivier Giroud

Gameweek 23 ranking – 10th

Despite scoring against Chelsea, it was too little too late for Arsenal and Olivier Giroud as Chelsea ran away 3-1 victors. A number of top performances displace the Frenchman from the top ten.

Michail Antonio

Gameweek 23 ranking – 9th

The West Ham player has been in good form in recent weeks but drawing a blank in an attacker-friendly week pushes him into the watchlist.

Gylfi Sigurdsson

Gameweek 23 ranking – Watchlist

Sigurdsson scored a superb goal from outside the box for Swansea against Manchester City to continue his recent resurgence in form. However, it was not sufficient for Swansea to come away with anything to show and nor was it sufficient for the Iceland international to enter the top ten.

Jermain Defoe

Gameweek 23 ranking – N/A

Sunderland’s talisman was in fine mettle against Crystal Palace in a battle between relegation-threatened teams as Defoe scored twice in a thumping 4-0 victory for David Moyes’ side. The result brings the Englishman back into the watchlist.

Ross Barkley

Gameweek 23 ranking – N/A

Barkley makes his first ever entry in the power ranking by getting his name into the watchlist with a fine performance for Everton against Bournemouth. He assisted one goal and then scored another that aids his cause in the attackers’ power ranking.

Now let’s take a look at the top 10 attackers on the completion of Gameweek 24.

#10 Ryan Fraser

Ryan Fraser picked up an assist against Everton.

Gameweek 23 ranking – 8th

Match performance – one assist and outscored by Everton

The Englishman has been putting up good performances this season and he picked up another assist with a teasing delivery into the box for Josh King to score his second goal, thereby bringing Bournemouth to 2-3. But Everton stepped up after that to thrash the Cherries 6-3 and extinguish any hopes.

The assist keeps Fraser in the top 10 but only just. He needs to keep performing consistently for a sustained run in the ranking.

Fantasy Tip – Fraser entertains the Manchester clubs in the next 3 fixtures and not picking him is a better decision despite his decent form.