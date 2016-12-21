Sportskeeda Football Awards 2016: Midfielder of the Year

Midfielders are the players who run the game of football. They are crucial in setting up the style of play and controlling the flow of the game.

These players are the link between attack and defence often playing defence-splitting passes and breaking up opposition play as and when required. This season, the top leagues around the world have witnessed many amazing midfielders go about their business and pull the strings for their respective sides.

All the best teams in the world have that one player in the centre of the park capable of making a difference with a moment of magic. We take a look at the 10 best midfielders in the world in 2016

Voting by fans

We sent out a poll for fans to vote for who they believed to have been the best midfielder this year. Apart from that, the in-house team had a discussion of its own on the same.

The one with the highest vote received 10 points, and the one with the lowest got 1 point. The scores from Sportskeeda’s list and the Reader’s choice are then added together, with the total score being taken. In the situation of two players being tied, Sportskeeda’s ranking takes preference.

Surprisingly, there is a lot of difference between what we have picked, and what you readers have chosen. After taking the total from both the readers and our in-house set of experts, we have come up with this list.