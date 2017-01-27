Transfer news and rumours of the day: 27th January, 2017

We bring to you all the transfer news, rumours and gossip from newspapers across Europe.

Inter Milan want them all

Welcome to our daily transfer news roundup from across Europe. The big news today is Barcelona’'s pursuit of a super-striker, can the Blaugrana pull off this incredible deal?

Here are all the transfer news and rumours from 27th January 2016:

Serie A

Inter Milan chasing Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann

According to Italian daily PremiumSport, Serie A giants Inter Milan are willing to go all out in their attempt to sign Lionel Messi in the summer. However, should the San Siro outfit fail in their pursuit of the diminutive Argentine, they will shift their focus to Atletico Madrid superstar Antoine Griezmann and are willing to shell out up to £93.6m for his services.

Joao Mario wants Cristiano Ronaldo at Inter Milan

Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario is eager to convince national team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo to move to San Siro to play alongside him at the Serie A giants. The 24-year-old moved to Inter from Sporting Lisbon in the summer transfer window and wants the 4-time Ballon d’Or winner to also make the move.

Speaking in an interview with Inter Milan’s official website, Mario said: "Portugal have a lot of quality, but Cristiano Ronaldo is obviously our talisman, our most important player," he told the Inter website.

"I am trying to talk him into joining me at Inter! Let's just say it is difficult! He is not just a team-mate - he is also a friend, a good person and a born leader. He is a great guy who cares about everyone."