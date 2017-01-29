WWE Royal Rumble 2017: 10 Possible endings for the Royal Rumble match

The most unpredictable Royal Rumble in recent times could end up being the greatest if booked right.

@conciousxplode by Lennard Surrao Top 5 / Top 10 29 Jan 2017, 09:42 IST

This year’s Rumble has already shaped up to be the best in years

Royal freaking Rumble! The excitement surrounding one of the most unpredictable Rumbles in recent times is quite palpable. And how could it not be! You have the part-timers (read legends) in The Undertaker, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar, the rising talents of the New Era in Braun Strowman, Dean Ambrose, Sami Zayn and the rest, and the alluring possibilities of memorable returns.

Royal Rumble has shaped up to be quite a promising PPV and the outcome of the marquee match itself, most importantly, is what it's supposed to be; ambivalent. An open Royal Rumble as this is bound to spring up a host of different permutations. According to the betting odds, there have been seven different favourites to win the match in the build up to the PPV, building up the ambiguity even more.

However, only one man would stand tall with a guaranteed WrestleMania main event spot at the end of the 30-man extravaganza, but who and how would that it? We take a look at those possible outcomes in this slideshow.

#10 Brock Lesnar eliminates Goldberg to win

Revenge is best served cold with an elimination to top it

Sounds obvious? It may very well be how it all ends. Brock Lesnar is looking for retribution after being handed one of the most embarrassing losses of his storied career on that fateful night at Survivor Series. Eliminating the man who claims everyone is next would be a fitting way to level the scores.

While this essentially means Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar III at WrestleMania may be out of the equation as the Beast would face the champion, WWE could make up for it and have the two arch rivals face each other at WWE Fastlane. It could do a world of good for the ‘minor’ PPV and would free up both the megastars for a match against fresh opponents at the show of shows.