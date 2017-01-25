5 surprise entrants you won't see in the 2017 Royal Rumble match

The WWE Royal Rumble is always full of surprises, but these 5 men will not partake in the spirit of the Rumble's surprising history.

The 2017 Royal Rumble match is going to be huge

The WWE Royal Rumble match has, for a long time, been about surprises. Whether the winner is a big surprise, or it’s a surprise return from injury, or a surprise blast from the past, something shocking or unexpected always happens in the Royal Rumble match.

This year won’t be any different, as there are plenty of surprises in store for us Rumble fans on Sunday night. There are so many possibilities, between surprise entrants, men from NXT coming up to the main roster or just coming along for one night, and the all-important winner.

The 2017 Royal Rumble match is looking like the most unpredictable one in many years.

These 5 men, however, will not be a part of the unpredictable event.

#5 Kenny Omega

One of the hottest acts in wrestling today will not be in the Royal Rumble

Despite John Cena making references to Omega on Instagram and Seth Rollins mentioning his name in a video on WWE’s Youtube channel, there’s no chance that New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Kenny Omega will appear in the Royal Rumble match.

His contract with NJPW doesn’t expire until two days after the Rumble pay-per-view, and the owner of the Japanese company does not hide the fact that he dislikes Vince McMahon and his business practices.

There’s no way he does business with Vince and lets Kenny Omega shock the world by entering the Royal Rumble match.

He’s arguably the hottest act that New Japan has right now, and unlike AJ Styles, he has claimed that he has intentions to stay in Japan for a very long time. AJ’s signing with WWE was shocking, but not unpredictable or unfathomable.

Kenny Omega becoming a part of the WWE family anytime soon (if ever at all) is not very easy to imagine.