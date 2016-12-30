7 Men John Cena must wrestle in 2017

Now that he's back, John Cena has a chance to wrestle a lot of new faces. Here are 7 men he should wrestle in 2017.

John Cena is back and there’s a lot on his plate

John Cena is back and he’s already primed and ready for a shot at the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble against AJ Styles. That will be a great match, and one of, if not his first of 2017, but there are a lot of other men on the SmackDown Live roster that Cena needs to step inside the ropes with.

From new guys to former rivals, there’s a lot of business to be done with John Cena’s remaining time as a full-time wrestler. He said he’s not a part-timer, and there’s a heck of a lot of time in a year.

These are the seven men that John Cena needs to share a ring with in 2017.

#7 Jason Jordan



One-half of American Alpha may be in for the fight of his life with John Cena

One would have to assume that after being marginalised in 2016, WWE has big plans for American Alpha to make up for that in 2017. After all of the hype, they're being relegated to the PPV kickoff shows and WWE Network only C-shows.

That is likely to change in 2017 now that they have become Tag Team Champions, and earning the respect of the big man on campus could certainly go a long way to continue the upward trend.

Maybe they can team together in a losing effort with some miscommunication between Cena and Jordan costing them the match. To settle their differences like gentlemen, they can go one-on-one on an episode of SmackDown Live in a match that sees Jordan push Cena to his limit.

Cena wins because there's no reason for a mid card tag guy to defeat him. It still looks really good on the kid’s resume, so why not give it a shot?